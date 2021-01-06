Singer's Rally-Ready ACS Is The 911 Safari Reborn

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Having already perfected the 964 via its Dynamics and Lightweighting Study (DLS), Singer has now turned its attention to something rather different. Via a partnership with 911 rally experts Tuthill Porsche, we have this to enjoy: the All-terrain Competition Study (ACS). It’s been created “at the request of a long-term client,” although Singer is offering to make these for any of its customers who want to have a bash at off-road competitions.

The starting point is a 1990 964 911, the monocoque of which is strengthened to stop it bending during any big impacts. So it’s happy to catch some pretty impressive air, as proven in some of the jaw-dropping press pack images. To ensure the ACS looks the part, bespoke carbon fibre body panels inspired by the 911 SC, RS and the Group B 959 clad the beefed-up shell.

The long-travel suspension is bespoke, featuring a total of eight dampers - two for each corner. Each of the twin shock units is five-way adjustable. Elsewhere on the chassis front, we have four-piston brakes, which hide under forged aluminium 16-inch wheels shod in BF Goodrich A/T tyres. For those tricky hairpin bends, there’s a hydraulic handbrake. Up back is a 3.6-litre air-cooled flat-six, force-fed by two parallel turbochargers and sporting individual throttle bodies. It develops around 450bhp which is distributed to all four wheels via a five-speed sequential dog gearbox and front, centre and rear limited-slip differentials.

To ensure it’s ready for competition, the ACS gets a full FIA-approved roll cage and FIA-certified seats, a long-range fuel tank, a GPS race nav setup and a rehydration system for both driver and co-driver. If a stage doesn’t go according to plan, a pair of full-size space wheels - one in the front and one at the rear - provide a safety net.