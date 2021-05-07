Senator Attends Virtual Meeting While Driving, Tries To Hide It With Fake Background

With the global pandemic forcing a lot of meetings online, particularly for those who might not be so familiar with the kind of technology used to facilitate this, viral hilarity is inevitable. Who can forget “You have no authority here, Jackie Weaver,” or the lawyer who had to tell a judge, “I’m not a cat,” after accidentally applying a feline-themed filter?

The latest online meeting fail to be making waves on social media concerns cars. On 3 May, Ohio State Senator Andrew Brenner joined a 13-minute Ohio Controlling Board meeting while driving, which on its own wouldn’t have been particularly noteworthy, however inadvisable doing so might have been.

What’s catapulted Brenner to online infamy is his shoddy attempts to make it look otherwise - he used an image of a home office as a virtual background on meeting platform Zoom. As if it didn’t look fake enough already, Brenner’s seatbelt was clearly visible, and at points, he could be seen looking both ways at junctions.