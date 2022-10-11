Roller Coasters Are Triggering Apple iPhone 14's Car Crash Detection, But What Is It?

The latest life-saving feature on Apple’s iPhone 14 and new Apple Watches may have some issues

Crash Detection is one of the latest features in Apple’s new iPhone 14s and Apple Watches, and on paper, the technology could be life-saving. The software detects if its owner has been involved in a car crash and calls the emergency services in case they are incapacitated. The feature could save lives, but some users are reporting that their Apple devices are calling the emergency services when they take rides on roller coasters. According to the Wall Street Journal, several iPhone 14 and Apple Watch owners have experienced their devices activating Crash Detection at amusement parks across the United States. In some cases, the devices made calls to the emergency services and the riders were unable to do anything about it until the ride was over.

The feature is most likely triggered by the vigorous movements that the device is subjected to during a rollercoaster ride. An Apple spokesperson told the Journal that Crash Detection has been developed using “over a million hours of crash data’’, but added that Apple will continue to improve the feature over time. See also: Motorbike Engine Vibrations Could Hurt Your iPhone, Apple Says If the sensors are being fooled into thinking that a car crash has occurred by the sudden movements of a roller coaster, it does make you wonder what else could make the new iPhone place a call to the emergency services. It might be wise to turn your iPhone 14 off before your next track day.