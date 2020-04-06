or register
Tuning

The Abt RS6-R Accelerates To 62mph As Fast As A McLaren 570S

Following on from its RS7-R, Abt has released a more practical sibling in the form of the Audi RS6-R

Image via Auditography
If you liked the sheer brashness of Abt’s new RS7-R but need a bigger boot, the German tuner has supplied a solution. It’s the RS6-R, and the setup is much the same: more power, a production limit of 125, and in Abt’s words, “Carbon EVERYTHING!!” Yes, that’s verbatim.

As with the RS7-R, the RS6-R’s 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 has been boosted from 592bhp to 720bhp, while the torque has swelled from 590 to 679lb ft. Four-tenths have been slashed from the 0-62mph time, with the RS6-R taking just 3.2 seconds to hit the benchmark speed.

Image via Auditography
That’s as fast as a McLaren 570S, matching the supercar-bothering antics of another circa-two tonne V8 hulk - the BMW M8. It’s all thanks to the ‘Abt Power R’ upgrade, and although there are no details as to what that involves, previous thusly-titled kits from the company have comprised of tuning boxes, exhaust systems and beefed-up intercoolers.

Also on the menu are new coilovers, upgraded anti-roll bars and some 22-inch ‘Abt High Performance HR’ wheels. If 22s sound a little excessive, don’t forget - the standard C8 RS6 can be optioned with wheels that big if desired.

Along with the enormo-wheels, the RS6-R has - staying true to Abt’s promise - an absurd amount of carbon fibre. There’s a new front splitter, trim on top of the front grille, side skirts, a boot spoiler and a rear diffuser all made from carbon. Our favourite element is the CF rear windscreen - it’s almost as though someone added louvres and cut a chunk out of the middle, and it looks smashing, we think.

Prices haven’t been divulged by Abt, but the company has said it’s already taking €10,000 deposits for the 125 due to be made.

