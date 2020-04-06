The Abt RS6-R Accelerates To 62mph As Fast As A McLaren 570S

If you liked the sheer brashness of Abt’s new RS7-R but need a bigger boot, the German tuner has supplied a solution. It’s the RS6-R, and the setup is much the same: more power, a production limit of 125, and in Abt’s words, “Carbon EVERYTHING!!” Yes, that’s verbatim.

As with the RS7-R, the RS6-R’s 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 has been boosted from 592bhp to 720bhp, while the torque has swelled from 590 to 679lb ft. Four-tenths have been slashed from the 0-62mph time, with the RS6-R taking just 3.2 seconds to hit the benchmark speed.