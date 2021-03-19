Pagani Huayra R Arrives Packing 838bhp N/A V12 With 9000rpm Redline

Pagani has fully revealed the track-only version of the Huayra, which is yours for €2.6 million (plus taxes)

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

10 years have passed since the Pagani Huayra was first revealed, but there’s clearly still a lot of untapped potential in that supercar. Want some proof? Look no further than the all-new Huayra R. Very much made in the mould of the bonkers Zonda R, it’s a Huayra strictly for the track, eschewing the road car’s twin-turbos for a naturally-aspirated V12. It sounds like a belter, too: the 6.0-litre unit was “designed from the ground up” by HWA AG, the motorsport company behind the Mercedes CLK GTR which more recently Merc’s DTM cars. It also had a hand in developing another nat-asp V12 track car, the Apollo IE.

It develops 838bhp at the dizzying heights of 8250rpm and will keep going until 9000. The engine breaths through an ultra-thin, ultra-light inconel exhaust system with equal-length pipes on the manifolds for all 12 cylinders, which will give the Huayra R that classic Pagani shriek. As was the case for the old Zonda R, there are going to be some incredible videos of this thing kicking around on YouTube before long. Peak torque of 553lb ft comes in between 5500 and 8300rpm, meanwhile. The 197kg V12, which is a stressed member of the Huayra R’s chassis, can go over 6000 miles between services, Pagani says. Attached to it is a new six-speed sequential gearbox that weighs 80kg.

The monocoque is made from carbon fibre, as are all the body panels. At the front are two beefy vents that help keep the brakes cool while also channelling air to the sides of the car, reducing turbulence. The huge inlets in front of the rear wheels feed air to the rear diffuser, while the carefully sculpted rear shape of the passenger compartment manages airflow to the adjustable rear wing. Above that is a roof scoop that acts as an intake for the monstrous V12. All told, you’re looking at 1000kg of downforce at 199mph. To make the most of all that, the suspension setup uses forged aluminium double wishbones and adaptive dampers, with the 19-inch forged wheels shod in Pirelli slick tyres that measure 275mm wide at the front and 325mm at the back. On stopping duties are six-piston calipers at both ends, squeezing whopping 410mm Brembo carbon-ceramic discs at the front and 390mm rotors at the rear.