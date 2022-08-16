One Last Hurrah: 2023 Dodge Challenger And Charger Special Models Are The Cars’ Swansongs

Dodge has confirmed that the Challenger will go out of production next year, and is celebrating its life with style…

It’s a sad day for muscle car enthusiasts – Dodge has announced the Challenger and Charger are to be killed off in December 2023. As a last hurrah to the models, Dodge will be bringing back discontinued heritage colours, introducing special edition models and, for the first time, offering the Challenger as a convertible in a collaboration with third-party company ‘Drop Top Customs.’ Orders for the convertible Challenger will be open from today. Customers can go to a Dodge dealership and order any Challenger from the R/T model upwards – then it’ll be sent to Drop Top Customs for a convertible conversion. That means you could get yourself a Dodge Challenger Hellcat convertible if you so wished… please, someone do it.

Don’t expect the convertible to come cheap, though. The conversion costs around $26,000 (Around £22,000) and you’ll have to buy the car first. For that, Drop Top Customs will chop off the roof, fit the hydraulic insulated soft top complete with a glass window, and reinforce the chassis to make it safe and drivable. Dodge will also be releasing seven special editions of the Challenger and Charger models, which are yet to be revealed. The most unique special will be unveiled at SEMA in November, and the other editions are to be revealed over the coming months. These special editions will allegedly pay homage to past Dodge models.

