Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 27 minutes ago 0
Tuning

Novitec Has Made The McLaren 620R As Powerful As A 720S

McLaren's GT4 car for the road has been given more power, a ride-height drop and bigger wheels courtesy of Novitec

McLaren’s bafflingly convoluted range provides multiple ways to go awfully fast on track. One of them, the 620R, is a very lightly diluted GT4 racing car for the road, but it isn’t the fastest circuit basher Woking makes - that honour goes to more powerful, more complicated 765LT.

It was a staggering 3.2 seconds faster than the 620R around Hockenheim in a recent Sport Auto test, although now, Novitec has given the ‘lesser’ McLaren track monster to claw back some ground.

A pair of plug-and-play Novitec ‘N-Tronic’ tuning modules give a switchable power increase of 90bhp, resulting in a new total of 701bhp. Still some way off the 765LT, but very close to the output managed by the 720S. The torque, meanwhile, rises to from 457lb ft to 524.

The power bump makes 0-62mph possible in just 2.8 seconds, with the 200mph top speed nudging up by 4mph. To enhance the new soundtrack, there’s a new exhaust made from exotic Inconel.

With race-honed GT4 suspension, you’d hope that Novitec might leave the chassis alone, but no. Novitec has added 20-inch front, 21-inch rear forged wheels made in partnership with Vossen, which work together with Novitec sport springs to put “even greater emphasis on the wedge shape of the sports car”.

The wheels aren’t the only aesthetic tweak. Novitec is also offering two different roof scoop designs, an engine cover trim piece wing mirror covers and side skirts, all made from carbon fibre. On the inside, customers are invited to go nuts with their Alcantara and leather-based requests.

