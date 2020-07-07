Next-Gen BMW M4 Loses Camo, Reveals Its Giant Grilles

Confirming the leaked images seen recently were the real deal, the latest M4 spy shots show the car with most of the front end on show

Up until now, prototype photos of the all-new M4 - including some released by BMW itself - have shown cars with a whole heap of camouflage on the front end. Going by a smattering of leaked images and the reveal of the controversially-styled new 4-series the M4 will be based on, we’ve been pretty sure of what’s been hiding under all that cladding. Sure enough, the latest batch of spy shots shows an M4 with less camo, revealing a pair of huge kidney grilles. They’re teamed up with a lower front splitter, reshaped vents and redesigned brake ducts.

Moving very swiftly away from the front, we can see bigger side skirts, a new rear bumper, and the trademark M Division quad exhaust outlet. Filling the widened wheel arches, we can see what appear to be 795M-design wheels, recently used on BMW’s 4-series M Performance parts showcase.

No speculation is needed in terms of the specs, as BMW divulged most of the key details last week. The entry-level version will have an ‘S58’ inline-six turbo engine providing 473bhp and 442lb ft to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox - yes, really. For those wanting more power, there’ll be a 503bhp Competition (producing the same torque figure), which shirks stick shift for an eight-speed automatic, replacing the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission used in the outgoing M4. Since the UK now only seems to be taking Competition versions of M cars, British buyers will likely miss out on the manual.