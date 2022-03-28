or register
Jeep Announces New Twin-Turbocharged Inline Six With Over 500bhp

Jeep’s new engine is an alleged V8-beater and will offer higher performance and better fuel economy

It’s getting rarer to see new combustion engines debuting these days, with the phase out of petrol and diesel powertrains, but the Stellantis Group (behind Jeep, Chrysler, Fiat, Alfa Romeo and many other brands) has announced a new 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged inline-six engine capable of over 500bhp and 475lb ft of torque, dubbed the ‘Hurricane’.

The engine will debut in the Jeep Grand Wagoneer in April 2022, and Stellantis Group are claiming it offers V8 levels of power, but has lower emissions and is more economical than the current V8 engines it offers.

There are two versions of the Hurricane engine, a high output (H.O.) version and standard output (S.O.) versions which Stellantis has provided specs for. The standard output version produces over 400bhp and 450lb ft of torque, and is optimised for fuel economy. Stellantis has stated that the torque curve on this new engine is pretty broad and flat, meaning there’s plenty of grunt across the rev range.

The high output version is set to debut in the Jeep Grand Wagoneer and produces over 500bhp and 475lb ft of torque. While it’s rare to see a new combustion engine hitting the market these days, the company has also stated the 3.0-litre inline-six engine could be integrated with electric technology, teasing the potential for a powerful hybrid powertrain.

Stellantis is ultimately aiming to become the US leader in electrification but has stated that the internal combustion engine will still play an important role in their line-up for years to come. However, given this twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine will already be kicking out over 500bhp in a Jeep SUV, we can only imagine its potential in other more sporting models within the Stellantis Group.

