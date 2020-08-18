New RAM 1500 TRX: Everything Is Better With A 702bhp HEMI V8

An overpowered V8 and heavy-duty off-road hardware - the RAM 1500 TRX could only have come from one country. Frankly, we’re surprised it’s taken this long

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Meet the most powerful and fastest factory-built pickup ever, the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX. It may not be as powerful as the 1000bhp Hennessey-tuned Jeep Gladiator, but the 24 of those will be a cool $200,000 each. The Ram costs $69,995 plus fees, so looks like something of a bargain. And you still have a silly amount of horsepower, courtesy of a 6.2-litre supercharged HEMI V8. It packs 702bhp, and is good for 0-60 in 4.5 seconds despite having the aerodynamic properties of the Michigan factory in which it’s built - and it probably weighs a similar amount too. It’ll dispatch the quarter-mile in 12.9 seconds and will hit 118mph. Fuel economy? Don’t be silly.

We’ll presume those figures are for tarmac but, given the serious off-roading you can do, we wouldn’t be surprised if it’ll be just as fast when the asphalt runs out. The 35-inch bespoke Goodyear Territory tyres are your first clue about the Ram’s favourite types of trails, and a two-inch lift and wider fenders are fitted to accommodate them. TRX models sit on a strengthened frame and boast all-new independent front suspension with adaptive dampers and forged aluminium control arms. Coupled with model-specific rear suspension, there’s 330mm of travel, which is said to be 40 per cent more than any other Ram model. Those rear springs are also pretty handy for practicality, as the TRX offers a near-600kg payload and a 3.6-tonne towing capacity.