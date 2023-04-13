or register
New BMW XM Label Red Features 748hp And 1,000Nm Of Torque

The power might be impressive but does Label Red make the BMW XM even uglier?

As the first BMW car since the M1 designed purely as a high performance model, the XM has a lot to live up to. If you can forgive the grille, 748hp and 1,000Nm of torque are an improvement over the standard model. But Label Red really leans into the odd proportions of the XM, highlighting them in Toronto Red.

The BMW XM gets its official debut at the Shanghai Motor Show next week but until then, here’s what we know so far. It’s a hybrid model that pairs an electric motor with a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine to offer a 0-62 mph time of 3.8 seconds. Top speed is electronically limited to 155mph, unless the M Driver’s Package is fitted which raises it to 180mph.

An XM Label Red Edition will also launch with a limited run of 500 units that feature a frozen carbon black metallic exterior finish and even more red accents around the grille. They get 22-inch alloy wheels with, you guessed it, red details.

See also: Manhart Thinks The BMW M2 Is Ugly, Says 552bhp MH2 560 Makeover Will Sort It

If the looks don’t do it for you, maybe the soundtrack will. Created in collaboration with the film score composer Hans Zimmer, the XM plays BMW’s IconicSounds Electric when it’s driving on electric only. This isn’t the first we’ve heard of Hans Zimmer scoring BMW’s but it still feels like an odd collision of two worlds.

The all-wheel drive system has been setup with a rear-bias which is said to be more pronounced in 4WD Sport mode. Sand mode is designed for driving over dunes and an electronic diff lock supports better traction.

The colour configurator for the XM will go live when orders start, but for now, take a look at what colour combinations are available. Priced at £170,860 production starts at BMW’s factory in Spartanburg, USA in August this year with deliveries due for UK customers in Autumn.

