New Acura Integra Confirmed As Five-Door Hatchback In Teaser

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

The Integra name will always be intrinsically linked to the neat-looking coupe versions, particularly the DC2 and DC5 Type R screamers. Plenty of Integra derivatives were five-door hatchbacks, however, and it’s in this medium that Acura has chosen to resurrect the name. Honda‘s premium division has released a teaser image for the car showing a decent chunk of its rear-three quarter, including the shut line for a rear door. And in case that wasn’t enough, we get this note in the press release: “Just like the original Integra, which helped launch the Acura brand in 1986, the fifth-generation Integra will be a premium sport compact with striking five-door design.”

If you were hoping we’d get more information at this stage, we’re going to have to disappoint you. The next line notes: “More details about the all-new Acura Integra will be available closer to its 2022 introduction,” and that’s quite literally the extent of the press release. So, we’ll have to continue with some harmless speculation. See also: Dare We Dream Of A New Honda Integra That Looks This Good? It’s likely that under the new Integra with its sleek, sloping roofline will be 11th-generation Civic underpinnings. In North America, that car has the choice of either a 156bhp 2.0-litre inline-four or a 178bhp 1.5-litre four-pot turbo. The latter would be a good fit for the new Integra, particularly if combined with a manual gearbox. At present, the Civic is only available with a CVT.

You were hoping for something more like this, weren't you?