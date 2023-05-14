or register
New AC Cobra GT Roadster Officially Revealed With 654bhp V8 Engine

The AC Cobra is reborn as a slightly larger, much more powerful, carbon-bodied two-seater roadster.

Just a year after announcing its return, AC Cars has unveiled the all-new AC Cobra GT Roadster. Staying true to the original design, it’s been brought into the 21st century with a few tweaks to make it more usable. Firstly, the car is larger than the original to accommodate taller drivers, improve weight distribution and the center of gravity. AC Cars says this should improve handling and agility.

The new AC Cobra is powered by a naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 that’s available in its standard configuration or as a supercharged unit. Opt for the supercharged engine and it gets 654bhp and 575lb-ft of torque, or the standard unit delivers 454bhp and 420lb-ft of torque. The most powerful version does 0-60mph in 3.4 seconds. The engines can be paired with a six-speed manual or 10-speed automatic gearbox.

To keep the car under 1450kg, it has an aluminum spaceframe chassis and carbon-composite bodywork. Innovative tech has been used inside too to retain the classic interior whilst adding modern elements. A touchscreen infotainment system is hidden below the dash but driving controls are still real buttons.

The AC Cobra will be available in both left and right-hand drive and is designed to be fully road legal. Just 250 examples will be produced globally each year, with the first year of production already booked up. To be one of the lucky few walking away with a new AC Cobra GT Roadster, the price tag is £285,000.

Speaking at the premiere, David Conza, CEO of AC Cars, said: “Our goal was to surpass the expectations of our esteemed clientele, who have grown accustomed to the finest in automotive luxury. The overwhelmingly positive feedback we received from the attendees confirms that we have well and truly exceeded those expectations. The AC Cobra GT Roadster is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence. We are delighted that customers could join us from around the world, and thank them for placing the upmost faith in us.”

