MotoGP Rider Bails At 140mph Following Brake Failure

Maverick Viñales’ Styrian motorcycle Grand Prix ended in a terrifying fashion at the weekend, with the Monster Energy Yamaha rider forced to abandon his bike at high speeds following a loss of front brake pressure.

A graphic on MotoGP’s replay shows that on lap 17 the Spaniard dismounted at 223kmh, which is nearly 140mph. Thankfully, he didn’t suffer any serious injuries. The bike, meanwhile, sailed into the air fence of the Red Bull Ring’s Turn 1, quickly catching fire.

Viñales later said he realised as early as the third lap that something wasn’t quite right with his brakes, and by lap 10 he was dropping down the order due to these issues. Suzuki’s Alex Rins criticised Viñales for staying out, as reported by Autosport.