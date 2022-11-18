or register
Charlie Harvey 14 hours ago
Modern Classic Car Owners Ditching Massive Obnoxious Exhausts For OEM+

Not too long ago, a Fast and Furious fist-sized exhaust was the norm for modified cars, but owners are now opting for subtler setups

According to aftermarket exhaust makers Milltek Sport, owners of 80s and 90s modern classics are ditching the obnoxiously big, shouty exhausts of old and instead opting for more OEM-style performance exhausts which preserve the stock look of their cars – known as OEM+.

It feels like yesterday that owners of 80s and 90s hot hatches and affordable sports cars would waste no time in sticking on a Max Power-esque bodykit, obnoxious spoiler and the cherry on top: a big bore aftermarket exhaust the size of your fist that needed a chunk cut out of the rear bumper to fit.

The company says it’s seen a big increase in demand for its Milltek Classic range, which is its line of exhausts designed to match the original styling of a wide range of modern classics while still enhancing the performance and engine note.

Classics cars from the 80s and 90s have seen a huge boom in appreciation over the past decade. Cars like the Audi Ur-quattro, BMW M3 E30 and E36, Peugeot 205 GTI and Volkswagen Golf GTI Mk1 and Mk2 are now unattainable for many given their rarity and increased value, somewhat hastened by initiatives like the scrappage scheme.

If you’re an owner or admirer of 80s and 90s hot hatch, sports car or super saloon heroes, would you consider going for an OEM+ look, or is there still a place for big bore ‘zorts that announce themselves to everyone in the neighbourhood?

