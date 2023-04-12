or register
Trinity Francis profile picture Trinity Francis 3 days ago
News

McLaren Dominates Opening Weekend Of British GT Championship

The season-opener was littered with McLaren successes across the grid and podium.

Remind me later
British GT Championship
British GT Championship

The McLaren Artura GT4 saw huge success this weekend at the season-opening British GT Championship races at Oulton Park. Driven to its first pole position with Optimum Motorsport, Jack Brown and Charles Clark excelled in their qualifying sessions.

The second race in wet conditions finished in an Artura 1-2-3 finish with Race Lab’s Ian Gough and Tom Wrigley first, followed by Optimum Motorsport and DTO Motorsport’s Josh Rowledge and Aston Millar.

See also: Maserati MC20 GT2 Prototype Spotted At Monza Circuit

Having debuted in January at 24 Hours of Daytona, the Artura GT4 is already proving to be extremely popular. Of the 36 cars entered over the weekend, 15 were McLarens. Elsewhere, in the GT3 class, Enduro Motorsport’s Morgan Tillbrook and Marcus Clutton, and Garage 59’s Alex West and Marvin Kirchhofer finished on the podium in their McLaren 720S GT3 cars.

British GT Championship
British GT Championship

Based on the road-going Artura, the GT4 shares its 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 and lightweight chassis. McLaren says the GT4 has been prepared by McLaren Motorsport to be extremely accessible to amateur drivers and race mechanics.

Ian Morgan, Director of Motorsport at McLaren Automotive says, “This has been a tremendous result for the Artura GT4 in its debut season and my congratulations to Race Lab, Optimum Motorsport and DTO Motorsport for a fantastic achievement to commence the British GT Championship season. In addition, the superb efforts of Enduro Motorsport and Garage 59 completed a great weekend, in which we were proud to support 15 of the 36 cars entered.”

More Mclaren posts

0 comments

Recommended News Jump-Filled Gymkhana 2022 Might Just Be The Best Yet Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News Is It Possible To Rebuild This McLaren P1? News Lamborghini Won’t Give Up On Petrol Engines Without A Fight Despite Inbound EV News The IIHS Loaded A Pick-Up With Concrete And Smashed It Into A Wall News ‘KN Car’ Googled By 30k Users A Month Following Kia’s Logo Rebrand News Ford Introduces New Hands-Free Driving For UK Motorways News Watch Lexus's Weird EV Manual 'Gearbox' In Action News The 830cc Mazda MX-30 R-EV Is The Brand’s First Rotary Since The RX-8 News Maserati MC20 GT2 Prototype Spotted At Monza Circuit

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or