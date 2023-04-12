McLaren Dominates Opening Weekend Of British GT Championship

The McLaren Artura GT4 saw huge success this weekend at the season-opening British GT Championship races at Oulton Park. Driven to its first pole position with Optimum Motorsport, Jack Brown and Charles Clark excelled in their qualifying sessions.

The second race in wet conditions finished in an Artura 1-2-3 finish with Race Lab’s Ian Gough and Tom Wrigley first, followed by Optimum Motorsport and DTO Motorsport’s Josh Rowledge and Aston Millar.

Having debuted in January at 24 Hours of Daytona, the Artura GT4 is already proving to be extremely popular. Of the 36 cars entered over the weekend, 15 were McLarens. Elsewhere, in the GT3 class, Enduro Motorsport’s Morgan Tillbrook and Marcus Clutton, and Garage 59’s Alex West and Marvin Kirchhofer finished on the podium in their McLaren 720S GT3 cars.