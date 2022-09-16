Man Swaps Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 For Nissan Leaf: PR Stunt Or Real?

A Nissan dealership in Australia has seemingly just taken an iconic Skyline GT-R in as a swap for an electric Leaf. Eagers Nissan posted a photo of a man named Barry holding the keys of a Nissan Leaf, and a sad Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 in what appears to be Wangan Blue sat in the background with the caption: ‘With rising fuel prices, Barry couldn’t justify keeping his R34 GT-R V Spec II any longer. Luckily for him, we were able to do a straight swap into a brand new fully electric Nissan Leaf.’

A straight swap?! It’s safe to say our hearts dropped when we read it, and so must those of thousands, maybe millions of admirers of the original Gran Turismo, 2 Fast 2 Furious or simply the GT-R’s iconic RB26DETT twin-turbo straight six, as the post has gone viral on Facebook.