Listen To The Weird Sci-Fi Noise BMW Will Use For Its EVs

For a lot of electric car buyers, the idea of having the biggest noise source taken out of the equation is an appealing prospect. However, car manufacturers are having to add back in some of what’s been lost.

For the sake of pedestrian safety, a lot of countries legislate the use of external speakers on EVs. On the inside meanwhile, many manufacturers are piping stuff in through the sound system to give useful feedback to the driver. As for how this is created, there have been some radically different schools of thought. The Porsche Taycan uses an augmented recording of the motor spinning away, while the Audi E-Tron GT uses the combination of no less than 32 samples including a remote control helicopter and an electric screwdriver. Yes, really.

BMW, meanwhile, has come up with a very different solution for the i4 and iX - it gave film composer Hans Zimmer (below right) a call. And no, this doesn’t mean the car will sound like a church organ exploding every time you put your foot down.