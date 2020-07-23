or register
Matt Kimberley profile picture Matt Kimberley 5 hours ago 4
News

Jeep’s Wrangler V8 Prototype Is Here To Steal The Bronco’s Thunder

The Ford Bronco looks to have gained a little too much attention for Jeep’s liking, so a V8 Wrangler prototype has ‘coincidentally’ been spotted testing on the public road

Remind me later
Jeep’s Wrangler V8 Prototype Is Here To Steal The Bronco’s Thunder - News

Jeep wants you to stop looking at the new Ford Bronco now, thank you very much. After announcing a V8 version of the Wrangler on the same day Ford revealed its funky-faced rival for 2021, the V8 Jeep has now been spotted testing in the wild.

Various aspects of the largely traditional concept remain in place, like the bonnet-sited air intake and beadlock wheels. The 6.4-litre, 450bhp engine would sit at the top of a range that already spans a turbocharged four, a V6 and a diesel, not to mention the hybrid 4xe version coming soon.

Jeep’s Wrangler V8 Prototype Is Here To Steal The Bronco’s Thunder - News

If Jeep, which officially just says it’s gauging interest – a useful get-out clause in case no one likes the idea after all – does put the V8 model into production it will be the first time the long Wrangler line has had eight cylinders since the CJ-7 model of 1981. That one used a 5.0-litre AMC V8.

As for styling, it’s very much as-you-were for the V8 test mule. There’s a cheeky hint at the increased performance in the shape of quad exhausts, but otherwise the sub-5.0-second 0-60mph capability is well hidden. Production will be scheduled for 2021 if Jeep is confident enough of hitting sales targets. For now it’s just content as long as you’re looking at this and not that other 4x4.

4 comments

Recommended car throttle shop  Worldwide Shipping In The CT Shop Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News Watch The BMW M2 CS Belt Out A 718 Cayman GT4-Beating Lap At Hockenheim News Why The New Aluminium Frame Morgans Use Even More Wood News The 350bhp, 538lb ft Alpina D3 S Is Here For Autobahn Heroism News Here's Your First Look At The VW Golf 8 Estate News BBR's No-Turbo Super 225 Package Gives The NC Mazda MX-5 224bhp News A DCT-Equipped Hyundai Veloster N Is On The Way News 2.5 Turbo Mazda 3 Confirmed With 224bhp And 310Lb Ft News The Mulholland Legend 480 Wants To Be A Modern-Day TVR

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or