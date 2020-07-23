Jeep’s Wrangler V8 Prototype Is Here To Steal The Bronco’s Thunder

Jeep wants you to stop looking at the new Ford Bronco now, thank you very much. After announcing a V8 version of the Wrangler on the same day Ford revealed its funky-faced rival for 2021, the V8 Jeep has now been spotted testing in the wild.

Various aspects of the largely traditional concept remain in place, like the bonnet-sited air intake and beadlock wheels. The 6.4-litre, 450bhp engine would sit at the top of a range that already spans a turbocharged four, a V6 and a diesel, not to mention the hybrid 4xe version coming soon.