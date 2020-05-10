It Turns Out The New BMW 3-Series Is The Same Size As My E34 525i

The new BMW 3-series is almost identical in size and mass to the 5-series of yesteryear. Here's how they compare...

This is my BMW E34 525i Non-Vanos Touring. It’s slow, heavy, needs a lot of work and feels like a barge. And despite it not being born with airbags, it’s a car that I feel safe driving. The reason for that is because of its size; it feels massive. So it might come as a surprise to learn that the E34 5-series is almost dimensionally identical as the new 3-series, a car which has been upscaled so much it’s larger than a whole host of already big BMWs.

In fact, if we look at the numbers, the old E34’s 4720mm length, 1751mm width and 1412mm height makes it only 11mm longer than a modern-day 3-series Touring, while the 5er’s width and height is actually 76mm and 28mm narrower and shorter; so while the E34 is slightly longer, it is now smaller overall versus the new 3-series. As for weight, a 330i Sport Touring tips the scales at 1650kg, while my E34 Touring weighs in at, you guessed it, 1650kg…

Of course, the driving experience between both models - old and new - is completely different. You can read more about the new 3-series Touring here, but suffice it to say it craps all over my old 5-series in every respect except noise, because a BMW M50 engine with stainless pipes is hard to rival. Yep, BMW’s ‘30i’ engine - effectively the modern equivalent to the 25i - might be in another league in performance terms, but its inline-four soundtrack isn’t that great.

An E34 and E39 Touring. Not much seems to have changed between these generations