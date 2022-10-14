Hyundai Elantra N Owner Forced To Sell At Huge Loss After Battle With Californian Law

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Youtube/Cosmo

Last week, we reported that a Californian Hyundai Elantra N driver was ticketed for his car’s loud exhaust, despite the fact that it’s the stock unit fitted from the factory. The driver captured the incident on his dashcam and originally posted it to Reddit before it went viral. After a nightmarish couple of weeks battling with Hyundai and the Californian law enforcement, the owner has announced that he will probably have to sell the car at a huge loss as the car has been declared illegal to drive on public roads. The Elantra N’s owner took to Reddit to explain that the Californian state inspector deemed the car too loud for public roads in “Sport” mode, let alone the even louder “N” mode. As a result, the car had its legal registration withdrawn, so it’s no longer legal to drive on public roads despite being completely stock. The driver claims that Hyundai has been of little support throughout the fiasco, and with the car unable to pass the state inspection, there are few options remaining other than to sell the car at a huge loss.

In the original dashcam footage, the police officer stops the driver and tells him he’ll have to spend $7000 (around £6100) to put the car right, and that he should sue the dealership that sold him the car for the fees. California is famous for having some of the strictest regulations on cars in the USA. The state’s noise limit on vehicles weighing less than 2721kg (6000lb) is 95dB. The police officer that stopped the driver in the video immediately approaches the driver with an aggressive tone and asks him what year his Elantra N is. The officer then asks why the car appears to be ‘backfiring’ with loud pops and bangs and whether the car is in track mode.