How Do Petrol Pumps Turn Themselves Off? This Video Explains All

Youtube/SteveMould

If you’re as geeky as us, you’ve probably wondered how a petrol pump at a filling station switches itself off once you’ve filled your car’s tank full of fuel. Well, this video uploaded by Youtuber Steve Mould shows how the system works, and it’s more fascinating than we’d expected.

Just like Steve, we assumed the pump probably used some form of electric sensor to detect when the fuel reached the tip of the pump nozzle or something, but in fact, there are a few interesting mechanisms in play to make the self-stopping pump work.

In the video, the Youtuber cuts a cross-section of a fuel pump nozzle open so you can see the inner workings, and Mould also built a few different models to better illustrate each part of the pump.