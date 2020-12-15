Here's A Ford 'Godzilla' 7.3 V8 Making 1100bhp On Stock Internals

It’s been great watching what people are getting up to with Ford’s new 7.3-litre ‘Godzilla’ crate engine. The pushrod V8, intended to provide pick-up owners with a diesel engine alternative, has already proven to be capable of 500bhp with light modifications. With some more extensive changes but without forced induction, another achieved nearly 800bhp at 7600rpm.

This one isn’t naturally-aspirated, using a pair of turbochargers running 15psi of boost. This gave the engine some incredible results on the dyno at Merkel Racing Engines, hitting 1134hp at 5800rpm. Around two and a half times the stock output, in other words. At around 5400rpm, meanwhile, the torque peaked at an astonishing 1037lb ft.