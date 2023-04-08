Have You Seen This 1000hp Supercar From 1995?

What if someone said to you, “money is no object, you can have the car of your dreams“? Would you choose an existing model or conceive one of your own? A member of the AI Maktoum family, the ruling family of Dubai, took this idea and ran with it. In 1991, he commissioned German manufacturer Lotec to create the fastest car in the world.

All it took was a cool $3.6 million (around £2.9 million) which is roughly equivalent to at least $7.2 million (around £5.8 million) in today’s money. The Lotec C100 is a one-off made of carbon fibre and fitted with a Mercedes-Benz 5.6-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine capable of 1,000hp. That’s up there with modern supercars so it would’ve been groundbreaking in 1995.