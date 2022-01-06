Gordon Murray Automotive's T.33 Will Be An N/A V12 GT Car

GMA T.50 out of your price range? on 27 January it'll be getting a softer, slightly more affordable grand tourer brother with the V12 retained

Even if you could afford the £2.36 million price of entry for a Gordon Murray Automotive T.50, it’s moot - all 100 units were sold out within 48 hours. The Niki Lauda track version meanwhile is even more exclusive and expensive. Anyone wanting to enjoy the Cosworth-built naturally-aspirated V12 will soon have another route of entry, however. GMA has announced that its second car, described as “the world’s finest Supercar GT,” will have its global debut on 27 January.

The press release is incredibly brief, but we are at least told that the ‘T.33’ will go into production at GMA’s soon to be built £50 million HQ in Surrey (rendered above). Furthermore, our colleagues at Auto Express spoke to Murray not so long ago, who as good as confirmed that the car will adopt the T.50’s high-revving 3.9-litre engine. “We’ve looked very long and hard at future regulations, and we can get in one more normally aspirated model,” Murray said, adding, “The money it cost us to build the V12 and transmission from scratch, we’ve got to try to get a little bit back.”