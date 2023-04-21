Get Into Your Car With Just Your Face
Genesis is introducing its new facial recognition technology to open and start your car.
We’ve all seen the rise of facial recognition used to unlock smartphones, so Genesis is transitioning this technology across to its GV60 model. Debuted at Salon Privé in London, Face Connect is a new keyless entry system that only requires the physical key once to set it up.
It needs your face to open and lock the car, then a fingerprint scanner allows you to start the vehicle. Seemingly learning from Tesla’s mistakes, Genesis says all information is stored in encrypted software in the vehicle and no biometric data is ever uploaded or held remotely.
The GV60 was Genesis’ first all-electric model and offers a range up to 321 miles. It can shoot from 0-62mph in 4.0 seconds and in the top spec, you get a boost button on the steering wheel that gives max power for around 10 seconds which is perfect for overtaking. With fast charging facilities it’ll charge from 10 to 80% in under 20 minutes.
See also: The 429bhp Genesis GV60 Has A Drift Mode For Some Reason
Managing director of Genesis Motor UK, Andrew Pilkington says, “This application of facial recognition and biometric technology on the Genesis GV60 is bringing not just Genesis but the entire industry into the next generation of motoring. Such state-of-the-art innovations simply demonstrate both the commitment that Genesis has to its customers to offer a personalised and seamless experience and the commitment it has to the UK and European market.”
0 comments