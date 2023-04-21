Get Into Your Car With Just Your Face

We’ve all seen the rise of facial recognition used to unlock smartphones, so Genesis is transitioning this technology across to its GV60 model. Debuted at Salon Privé in London, Face Connect is a new keyless entry system that only requires the physical key once to set it up.

It needs your face to open and lock the car, then a fingerprint scanner allows you to start the vehicle. Seemingly learning from Tesla’s mistakes, Genesis says all information is stored in encrypted software in the vehicle and no biometric data is ever uploaded or held remotely.