G-Power’s BMW M8 Brings All Of The Power And Absolutely No Subtlety

The standard BMW M8 is pretty powerful, with 616bhp and a 0-62mph time of 3.2 seconds - beating both the Lamborghini Murcielago and the McLaren F1. But if you want your M8 to rule the roost, then even racier looks and a bucketload more power are the way to go. Hand it over to G-Power and ask for their Hurricane RR kit, and you’ll get back a car with a huge 875bhp and 774lb ft (1050Nm) of torque. Top speed is 211mph. Any higher than that and the tyres wouldn’t cope. G-Power hasn’t revealed a 0-62mph time, but we’d expect it to be a few tenths quicker than the standard car.

Hurricane packs are always the most powerful kits G-Power offers. The turbochargers have been upgraded, while the intake and exhaust valves are larger. The RR cars get forged pistons, improved cooling, extra strengthening for the drivetrain and different con rods. Those four carbon exhaust pipes, measuring 110mm each, are connected to a stainless steel Deeptone exhaust system. Forged 21-inch wheels are available in two designs, while new adjustable coilovers provide a lower stance. Inside, you’ll find new leather and Alcantara upholstery, plus a special numbered plaque and a little extra carbon fibre.

The tangy orange paint colour that’s currently illuminating your screen is a hallmark of the Hurricane kits, and it’s offset by carbon-fibre trimmings. The most obvious ones are the new carbon wing and the vented carbon bonnet, but BMW aficionados will also spot the extra bits attached to the front bumper. If 875bhp seems like just a little too much, G-Power also offers the Hurricane RS kit. This limits power to a more manageable 829bhp, although it has the same meteoric torque figure.