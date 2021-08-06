G-Power’s BMW M8 Brings All Of The Power And Absolutely No Subtlety
Bright orange G-Power G8M Hurricane RR packs 875bhp with a 211mph limited top speed
The standard BMW M8 is pretty powerful, with 616bhp and a 0-62mph time of 3.2 seconds - beating both the Lamborghini Murcielago and the McLaren F1. But if you want your M8 to rule the roost, then even racier looks and a bucketload more power are the way to go.
Hand it over to G-Power and ask for their Hurricane RR kit, and you’ll get back a car with a huge 875bhp and 774lb ft (1050Nm) of torque. Top speed is 211mph. Any higher than that and the tyres wouldn’t cope. G-Power hasn’t revealed a 0-62mph time, but we’d expect it to be a few tenths quicker than the standard car.
Hurricane packs are always the most powerful kits G-Power offers. The turbochargers have been upgraded, while the intake and exhaust valves are larger. The RR cars get forged pistons, improved cooling, extra strengthening for the drivetrain and different con rods. Those four carbon exhaust pipes, measuring 110mm each, are connected to a stainless steel Deeptone exhaust system.
Forged 21-inch wheels are available in two designs, while new adjustable coilovers provide a lower stance. Inside, you’ll find new leather and Alcantara upholstery, plus a special numbered plaque and a little extra carbon fibre.
The tangy orange paint colour that’s currently illuminating your screen is a hallmark of the Hurricane kits, and it’s offset by carbon-fibre trimmings. The most obvious ones are the new carbon wing and the vented carbon bonnet, but BMW aficionados will also spot the extra bits attached to the front bumper.
If 875bhp seems like just a little too much, G-Power also offers the Hurricane RS kit. This limits power to a more manageable 829bhp, although it has the same meteoric torque figure.
The Hurricane modifications are available on any M8, whether you pick the coupe, convertible or four-door Gran Coupe. While pricing hasn’t been revealed yet (the company is on holiday at the time of writing), you’ll need quite a deep pocket to have an M8 fettled by G-Power. Its G5M Hurricane conversion of the BMW M5 cost €115,000 (roughly £100,000 or $137,000), not including the donor car.
Do you think 875bhp is too much or just right? Give us your thoughts.
