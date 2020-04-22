The 503bhp G-Power BMW M340i Is Your New M3 Substitute

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

There’s still a bit of a question mark as to when the next BMW M3 will be here. For all we know, its debut might have already been pushed back to these troubled times the world currently finds itself in. The good news is, anyone who’s impatient and already owns the current most-powerful G20 BMW 3-series - the M340i - can achieve M3-levels of thrust courtesy of G-Power.

The German tuning company has revealed a range of options for the M340i, starting with the ‘GP-420’. This €1695 “starter solution” software package raises the 369bhp stock output to 414bhp, matching the non-Competition F80 M3 while bringing the 0-62mph time down to four seconds dead. Torque, meanwhile, jumps to 443lb ft. Want to go further than that? The work becomes a little more invasive - ‘GP-470’ involves similar software-based trickery, joined by a stainless steel downpipe with a freer-flowing 200-cell catalytic converter plus a stainless, valved cat-back exhaust system. It inevitably requires deeper pockets - you’re looking at €1995 for the software, €2250 for the downpipe and cat, and €3927 for the valved exhaust. Chuck all that on, and 0-62mph is possible in 3.8 seconds thanks to the turbo six putting out 464bhp and 479lb ft.

At the top of the tree is the GP-510. For this, you’ll need the hardware changes mentioned above, a €2450 software tweak, and an upgraded G-Power turbocharger. This houses bigger compressor turbine and compressor wheels in a CNC-milled housing, helping raise the power to 503bhp. That’s an identical figure the likes of the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and Mercedes-AMG C63 S, and around about the output we’re expecting from the next M3. The torque goes up to 509lb ft, and a further tenth of a second is slashed from the 0-62mph time, with the GP-510 capable of hitting the benchmark speed in 3.7 seconds. Whether you go for the 420, the 470 or the 510, it’s also possible to pay an extra €490 to increase the top speed limiter to 186mph.