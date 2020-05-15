Manhart Has Made A BMW M8 With 800bhp, Does 0-62mph In 2.6sec

A week on from revealing a near-900bhp Audi RSQ8, Manhart has done something similarly obscene to the BMW M8. It’s called the MH8 800, and as you probably gathered from the name, it’s good for 800bhp. Well, actually a little more - 812bhp, plus 774lb ft of torque.

With the extra power, Manhart is claiming an absurd 0-62mph time of 2.6 seconds, down from the standard M8’s 3.2sec dash. In the video below from AutoTopNL, this couldn’t quite be replicated in the real world, but the publication got close, managing the benchmark sprint in just 2.85sec. The official - and quite ridiculous - 62 to 124mph time of 5.7 seconds was near enough replicated.