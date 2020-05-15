Manhart Has Made A BMW M8 With 800bhp, Does 0-62mph In 2.6sec
The Manhart MH8 800 is monstrously powerful, with a new 'turbo kit' lifting the power to 812bhp
A week on from revealing a near-900bhp Audi RSQ8, Manhart has done something similarly obscene to the BMW M8. It’s called the MH8 800, and as you probably gathered from the name, it’s good for 800bhp. Well, actually a little more - 812bhp, plus 774lb ft of torque.
With the extra power, Manhart is claiming an absurd 0-62mph time of 2.6 seconds, down from the standard M8’s 3.2sec dash. In the video below from AutoTopNL, this couldn’t quite be replicated in the real world, but the publication got close, managing the benchmark sprint in just 2.85sec. The official - and quite ridiculous - 62 to 124mph time of 5.7 seconds was near enough replicated.
Manhart unlocked the extra power by fitting a ‘turbo kit’ which includes a new intercooler and revised engine software. There’s a new stainless steel silencer and - available for markets that allow it - a de-cat and particular filter delete pipe. The transmission has also been beefed up to handle the V8’s additional brawn.
So the show matches the go, the MH8 gets a range of carbon fibre aero pieces, plus 21-inch Manhart ‘Concave One’ wheels. To make the latter fit nice and snugly, there’s a set of KW adjustable springs that lower the ride height by up to 30mm. And finally, you get Manhart’s trademark gold strips. Everywhere.
Manhart’s range of M8 parts is on sale now, ranging from €34.99 for a set of spacers to €6,899 for a slip-on exhaust. The gold bits, if you’re curious, are just under €1k.
