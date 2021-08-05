200-Mile Lamborghini Murcielago LP640 Is Italian V12 Perfection

This stunning one-owner Murcielago is currently up for sale, and it needs to be driven

There’s a lot of low-mileage stuff coming up for sale at the moment. A near-pristine 7,000-mile Toyota Supra and a VW Golf GTI 25th Anniversary edition with just EIGHT miles on the clock have graced these pages in recent days, and now an as-new Lamborghini Murcielago has caught our attention. It’s driven just 197 miles since its registration in 2007, which makes us sad. If you’d bought a 631bhp V12 supercar, how on earth would you resist the temptation to take it for a whirl? Especially an upgraded Murcielago? It does come with “extensive” history and documentation, but it seems that it’s only been driven to the service bay and back. The rest of the time, it must have been shut away in a garage.

Currently for sale on Pistonheads, this Murky Lager is finished in Nero Aldebaran black with matching quilted leather upholstery. The leather extends to the headlining and sun visors, while the car also comes with the ‘Hemera’ 18-inch alloy wheels and yellow brake calipers, plus sat nav. It’s had PPF applied to keep it pristine (not that it’s been driven enough to get stone chips), and features a car cover, trackers and a tool kit. The advert also mentions plenty of paperwork to accompany the car, and says the car will benefit from a full service and MOT before sale. Hopefully by the next MOT the mileage will be a lot higher.

You’ll need just shy of £250,000 to park it on your drive. That’s £50,000 more than the LP640’s price when it was new but, with inflation taken into account, it’s a relative bargain. If the same car was sold brand-new today it’d be closer to £300,000, according to an inflation calculator. So in real terms this garage queen hasn’t even made the original owner any money, especially with the optional extras taken into account. By the time this car was registered, the Lamborghini Murcielago was getting a bit long in the tooth compared to newer rivals such as the Ferrari 599 GTB, Porsche Carrera GT and Bugatti Veyron. This LP640 version aimed to address that, with an extra 60bhp and 300cc of engine, up to 631bhp from the V12 engine that now packed 6.5 litres. The rev limiter was raised by 500rpm to a delicious 8,000rpm, too.

Pin the throttle and you’ll reach 62mph in just 3.4 seconds - still quick today, even if an Audi RS3 can nearly keep pace - and a top speed of 212mph, 7mph more than the standard Murci. All while the engine produces a sensational soundtrack. According to reports, the car is easier to drive than you might expect, with plenty of steering feel, grip and body control. The Murcielago was rather restrained compared to its Diablo predecessor and its Aventador successor, but its low stance, pointy snake-like front end and a whopping single exhaust exit made it look fantastic. It still looks great to this day.