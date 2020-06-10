Watch The BMW M8 Smash Out A 7min 32sec Nurburgring Lap

When we drove the BMW M8 last year, we struggled to work out what it was for. Too heavy to be a proper sports car but not comfortable or plush enough to be a wafty grand tourer, it’s stuck in a weird (and expensive) no-mans land.

That’s not to say it isn’t capable, however. Thanks to 592bhp provided by its 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 and a very effective all-wheel drive system, the M8 can hit 62mph in a supercar-baiting 3.2 seconds. It’s extremely handy in the corners, too, especially considering it weighs nearly two tonnes. Want some proof? Here’s Sport Auto’s Christian Gebhardt hurling the beefy M car around the Nurburgring in just 7min 32.79sec.