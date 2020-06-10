Watch The BMW M8 Smash Out A 7min 32sec Nurburgring Lap
Sport Auto's Christian Gebhardt can be seen hustling M Division's big coupe around the Nordschleife, with impressive results
When we drove the BMW M8 last year, we struggled to work out what it was for. Too heavy to be a proper sports car but not comfortable or plush enough to be a wafty grand tourer, it’s stuck in a weird (and expensive) no-mans land.
That’s not to say it isn’t capable, however. Thanks to 592bhp provided by its 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 and a very effective all-wheel drive system, the M8 can hit 62mph in a supercar-baiting 3.2 seconds. It’s extremely handy in the corners, too, especially considering it weighs nearly two tonnes. Want some proof? Here’s Sport Auto’s Christian Gebhardt hurling the beefy M car around the Nurburgring in just 7min 32.79sec.
To put that in some sort of context, Gebhardt steered the related M5 Competition around the Nordschleife in 7min 35.9sec last year. In the less powerful but considerably lighter Aston Martin Vantage, meanwhile, he posted a 7min 43.9sec lap.
So, while the M8’s true purpose remains unclear, we can be safe in the knowledge that it’s as ballistic as an M Division product should be.
