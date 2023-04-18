Ferrari Letter To Shareholders Details 'Profound Change' At Maranello

In a letter to Exor shareholders, John Elkann summarises Ferrari’s successes in 2022. He says, “Ferrari, our most valuable Company, continues to strengthen and the year started spectacularly with the Ferrari Daytona SP3 being awarded the Grand Prize: Most Beautiful Supercar 2022 at the Paris Festival Automobile International. This award highlights the beauty of the works of art that are being so passionately crafted at Maranello.”

Looking forward at plans to electrify Ferrari’s offering, he explains, “Benedetto Vigna and his team presented Ferrari’s new strategic plan for 2022 to 2026: Pushing the Boundaries. The plan outlined their intention to have fifteen new launches, between 2023 and 2026, including the highly anticipated new Supercar and, in 2025, the first fully electric Ferrari.”