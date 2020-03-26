FCA Design Boss Posts Futuristic Charger/Challenger Design Sketch, Trolls Splitter Guard Trend

Like many across the world right now, FCA global head of design Ralph Gilles is self-isolating and working from home. To an extent, though, it seems to be business as usual - Gilles noted in an Instagram post that his team is still having “virtual design reviews”.

He even - breaking with normal convention - posted a design sketch of what looks like a next-generation Challenger or Charger which was apparently rejected. The reason? “The designer decided to make the yellow spoiler guards a permanent part of the theme,” Gilles said.

There’s quite a lot to unpack here. What it looks like Gilles is doing is having a cheeky dig at the trend for new Dodge owners keeping fitted the yellow splitter guards their cars are delivered with, while also giving some hints about Dodge’s future styling direction.