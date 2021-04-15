or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson an hour ago 0
News

Fast & Furious 9 Will Be Going To Space, New Trailer Confirms

Yes, it's actually happening - as shown in the second full F9 trailer, a rocket-powered Fiero will be blasting into space

Remind me later

A few years ago, The Fate of the Furious director F. Gary Gray suggested in an interview that the franchise might be going to space. At the time, we genuinely weren’t sure if he was joking or not. It’s been humorously suggested for some time that space is the next logical step for the ever more ridiculous film series, but surely, we thought, they won’t go there? Judging by the latest trailer for F9, they absolutely will.

Near the end of the smashy, explosion-filled three-and-a-bit minute video, we see Roman Pearce and Tej Parker in what looks to be a Pontiac Fiero strapped with several rockets. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a rocket-powered Fiero in a Fast & Furious film, but this time, the boosters are bigger, and the vehicle is being dropped by a military cargo plane far up in the sky.

Fast & Furious 9 Will Be Going To Space, New Trailer Confirms - News

Pearce and Parker, both wearing diving suits, blast up and away just as the trailer ends. Ridiculous? Yes, but arguably no more so than a chase between a submarine and a fleet of supercars or The Rock grappling a live torpedo, both of which were depicted in the last F&F film.

It’ll also be far from the only silly thing in the film. In the trailer we also see a car getting caught mid-air by a futuristic aircraft, and a Toyota GT86 being pushed through a building by a giant magnet. Perhaps the most unrealistic thing of all, though, is British actress Helen Mirren’s character Magdalene Shaw referring to a handbrake via the American name. C’mon, we can only suspend our disbelief so far.

Fast & Furious 9 Will Be Going To Space, New Trailer Confirms - News

We’ll have been waiting for F9 for a while by the time it’s released. It was originally to come out in 2019 before Universal nudged it to 2020 to make way for Hobbs & Shaw. Covid-19 meant that a 2020 window wasn’t to be either, leading to a 2021 release which has moved a few times too.
All being well, F9 will be out on 25 June in the USA, with UK fans having to wait until 8 July.

Justin Lin, the man behind Tokyo Drift and the proceeding three F&F films, has returned to direct F9. He’ll remain in the director’s chair for the 10th and 11th installments which will conclude the ‘Fast Saga’.

0 comments

Recommended car throttle shop  Worldwide Shipping In The CT Shop Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News Production Nissan '400Z' Caught On Camera, Only Slightly Different To Proto Z Concept News Behold: The New US Postal Van And Its Giant Windscreen News Tesla’s New Touchscreen Gear Selector Is A Bafflingly Stupid Idea News The Jaguar F-Pace SVR Now Does 0-60mph In 3.8 Seconds News The Citroen C5 X Is An Estate, Saloon And Crossover All At Once News Updated Tesla Model S Has Silly Steering 'Wheel' And 1000bhp Plaid Powertrain News Bentley Will Ditch Internal Combustion Within 10 Years News Watch And Listen To The GMA T.50's N/A V12 Topping 10,000rpm On The Dyno

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or