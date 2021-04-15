Fast & Furious 9 Will Be Going To Space, New Trailer Confirms

Yes, it's actually happening - as shown in the second full F9 trailer, a rocket-powered Fiero will be blasting into space

A few years ago, The Fate of the Furious director F. Gary Gray suggested in an interview that the franchise might be going to space. At the time, we genuinely weren’t sure if he was joking or not. It’s been humorously suggested for some time that space is the next logical step for the ever more ridiculous film series, but surely, we thought, they won’t go there? Judging by the latest trailer for F9, they absolutely will. Near the end of the smashy, explosion-filled three-and-a-bit minute video, we see Roman Pearce and Tej Parker in what looks to be a Pontiac Fiero strapped with several rockets. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a rocket-powered Fiero in a Fast & Furious film, but this time, the boosters are bigger, and the vehicle is being dropped by a military cargo plane far up in the sky.

Pearce and Parker, both wearing diving suits, blast up and away just as the trailer ends. Ridiculous? Yes, but arguably no more so than a chase between a submarine and a fleet of supercars or The Rock grappling a live torpedo, both of which were depicted in the last F&F film. It’ll also be far from the only silly thing in the film. In the trailer we also see a car getting caught mid-air by a futuristic aircraft, and a Toyota GT86 being pushed through a building by a giant magnet. Perhaps the most unrealistic thing of all, though, is British actress Helen Mirren’s character Magdalene Shaw referring to a handbrake via the American name. C’mon, we can only suspend our disbelief so far.