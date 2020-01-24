Even The Toyota GR Supra's Instrument Cluster Was The Work Of BMW

It’s well known by now that the GR Supra is much more of a BMW than it is a Toyota. It may have unique coupe bodywork, but under the skin, it’s chock full of Bavarian bits.

One exception, we all thought, was the instrument cluster. It’s very different to the all-digital setup in the Z4 sister car, with an LCD rev counter sitting inside a physical dial and some very un-BMW-like fonts appearing. On the face of it, the part looks like Toyota putting its own spin on BMW technology. But that’s not the case.