Harry Waring profile picture Harry Waring 12 hours ago
News

Drive The New Lamborghini Countach (Virtually) In Asphalt 9: Legends

The new Lamborghini Countach makes its video-game debut in the free-to-play racer

Lamborghini’s resurrection of the Countach was met with some controversy upon reveal, but there’s no denying that the wedge-shaped hypercar is a seriously crazy-looking machine – even if it’s essentially a repackaged Lamborghini Sian.

Most of us will probably never get the opportunity to get behind the wheel of this ultra-rare hypercar, but those who play Asphalt 9: Legends will get the chance to put the car through its paces as the Lamborghini Countach LP1 800-4 has made its digital debut in the video game today.

The retro-inspired Lamborghini’s debut will be big news for fans of the game as well as those looking to experience the Countach for themselves. Alongside the digital debut of the hypercar, there will also be a brand-new Countach-themed elimination game mode open between 1-7 August, then again between 22-28 August. The fastest players from the competition will get the chance to compete in the Grand Finals on 14 September, which will be streamed across Lamborghini’s social media channels.

Asphalt 9 is a free-to-play arcade racing game with hints of Need For Speed, Burnout and Forza. Featuring a broad range of cars such as the Mitsubishi Evo X and Porsche Cayman to hypercars like the McLaren Speedtail and Lykan HyperSport, Asphalt gives a high-adrenaline experience that places it in our list of the top 10 free driving games.

The Lamborghini Countach LP1 800-4 is an homage to the Italian firm’s original Countach supercar, and the new model features a 6.5-litre V12 and a 48-volt electric motor borrowed from the hybrid-powered Lamborghini Sian, which combines to produce a whopping 804bhp. It’ll accelerate from 0-62mph in just 2.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 221mph.

Christian Mastro, Head of Marketing at Lamborghini, said the Countach’s appearance in the game “will give thousands of fans the opportunity to discover our hybrid supercar”. If you want to try the Countach out for yourself, you can download the game on most mobile devices, as well as the Nintendo eShop and the Microsoft Store for PC.

