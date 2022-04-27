Don’t Wait For The New Electric TVR Griffith, Buy A V8 Griffith 500 Instead

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

It feels like an eternity since the revitalised TVR Griffith was first unveiled way back in 2017, and a V8 model is still yet to roll off the production line. However, TVR is now promising an electrified version of the new Griffith by 2024, in line with its plans to sponsor the Formula E racing series. Given the constant delays and setbacks to the new TVR Griffith, who knows when we will see one driving on British roads. However, if you are tired of waiting to get behind the wheel of a Griffith badged TVR, you may be interested in this gorgeous 5.0-litre V8 TVR Griffith from 1994 - that’s available right now, and is one of a handful available for a similar price.

This convertible TVR Griffith 500 is finished in Brooklands Green, and the interior is upholstered in beige leather, while the car’s controls, dials and manual shifter offer the analogue driving experience and burbling soundtrack you’ll almost certainly be missing in the upcoming battery-powered Griffith. See also: The All-New, 500bhp TVR Griffith Is At Last Here The first generation TVR Griffith was produced between 1991 and 2002, with the 500 model being built after 1993. The Griffith 500 uses a TVR developed 5.0-litre Rover V8 which produced 335bhp from the factory. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a hefty five-speed manual gearbox, and the car weighs in at just 1,060 kg dry.

This means the Griffith 500 could reach a claimed top speed of over 160mph and 0-62mph in just 4.2 seconds when it was new. Oh, and there are no driver’s aids like anti-lock brakes or traction control. The car’s odometer shows just 48,659 miles, so this car’s next owner should get plenty more life out of this machine so long as it’s properly maintained. The car has been well looked after during its lifespan. The Griffith was first registered in Northern Ireland in 1994, and it subsequently underwent five services between 1994 and 2000 before being registered in the UK in May 2000. Since then, the car has had three owners who have invested in maintaining the analogue driving machine. In 2007, the car underwent a complete engine rebuild, and a ‘Fast Road’ camshaft was also fitted. In September 2014, the car had its chassis outriggers replaced by Str8Six, while the car’s most recent owner had some remaining electrical niggles resolved and installed a new fusebox.