Dom's Dodge Charger Has Been Turned Into A Lego Technic Set

One of the Fast and Furious franchise's most famous cars has been immortalised in Lego Technic

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Given that Dom’s Charger has been smashed to bits and put back together multiple times over the course of the Fast and Furious franchise, it seems fitting for the Dodge to be immortalised in Lego Technic. The new set weighs in at 1077 pieces, making it a little smaller than the Technic Porsche 911 RSR and slightly more than a third of the size of the super-complicated Bugatti Chiron produced by the Lego sub-brand. In any case, it’s sure to kill plenty of self-isolated time.

It includes all the key details seen on the Charger R/T in the first F&F film of 2001, including two bottles of nitrous oxide in the boot, a V8 with moving pistons (no doubt producing enough torque to twist the plastic chassis) and a supercharger assembly protruding from a gap in the bonnet. The supercharger on the car used for the iconic closing scene of The Fast and Furious was - quite infamously - fake. The Charger, then, wasn’t able to lift its front wheels unaided, something the stunt team rectified by adding backwards-mounted, hydraulically-actuated wheelie bars under the car. That’s another aspect brilliantly replicated on this model, allowing for hours of on-demand wheelie fun.