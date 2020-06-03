Does The New BMW 4-Series Look Any Better In M4 Or Convertible Forms?

There’s a lot that’s interesting about the new BMW 4-series, from its range-topping mild-hybrid inline-six engine to the healthily beefed-up chassis. 99 per cent of new 4er debate on the Internet, however, concerns those kidney grilles.

Although we insist we’re sort of used to them already thanks to all the leaks and spy shots, and that the coupe’s real problem might lie in the rear three-quarter being too generic relative to that, erm bold front-end, those giant gnashers are all anyone wants to talk about, it seems.

And so, we don’t feel too bad in perpetuating the heated grille discussion. We’ve already taken a look at some M Performance parts that are already available for the 4-series to see if they improvement matters, and now, we want to study some renders from X-Tomi Design to find out if Photoshop trickery helps.