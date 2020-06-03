Does The New BMW 4-Series Look Any Better In M4 Or Convertible Forms?
Thanks to some impressively speedy work in Photoshop by X-Tomi Design, we can get an idea of how the eventual M4 and 4-series convertible will look
There’s a lot that’s interesting about the new BMW 4-series, from its range-topping mild-hybrid inline-six engine to the healthily beefed-up chassis. 99 per cent of new 4er debate on the Internet, however, concerns those kidney grilles.
Although we insist we’re sort of used to them already thanks to all the leaks and spy shots, and that the coupe’s real problem might lie in the rear three-quarter being too generic relative to that, erm bold front-end, those giant gnashers are all anyone wants to talk about, it seems.
And so, we don’t feel too bad in perpetuating the heated grille discussion. We’ve already taken a look at some M Performance parts that are already available for the 4-series to see if they improvement matters, and now, we want to study some renders from X-Tomi Design to find out if Photoshop trickery helps.
First up, we have a digitally-imagined M4. Although the real deal probably won’t sit quite as low as the car seen here, we can expect it to look fairly close to this. With blacked-out grille surrounds and a nicely protruding splitter, the front end does work a little better than it does on the M440i, we reckon.
We can expect to see the next M4 late this year or early next. It’ll be powered by the same S58 inline-six engine found in the X5 M, providing 503bhp in its most potent twin-turbo ‘Competition’ guise.
Next up is the convertible, and oh dear - with the roof removed, our eyes are drawn to the contro front end even more. As for the real one, that should debut a little while before the M4, and unlike the last 4-series convertible and its E93 3-series drop-top predecessor, it’ll use a lighter folding fabric roof in place of the old retracting hardtop mechanism.
What do you think of these 4-series renders?
