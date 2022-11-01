Dodge Delays Last Call Finale Over Exploding Engines

In recent months, we’ve heard plenty about Dodge’s Last Call special series of Challenger and Charger models released to celebrate the models before they get replaced by electrified alternatives. But the carmaker has hit a hitch with its final and most highly anticipated edition. According to reports, the seventh Last Call release will be delayed because the engines Dodge is planning for the model keep blowing up during testing.

The seventh Last Call special edition was due to be revealed at the 2022 SEMA Show, and Dodge has been teasing fans for weeks. But in light of the explosive news, the final Last Call will not debut at the event.

So far Dodge has revealed six special edition Charger and Challenger models, including the Challenger Black Ghost and the awkwardly-named Challenger and Charger Swinger edition. Dodge has been saving the most exciting of the bunch till last, though, hinting that the car will be even more extreme than the usual 6.2-litre V8 Hellcat-powered models, and possibly even more powerful than the Dodge Demon.