Why Wouldn’t You Want A Hellcat V8-Converted Chrysler 300S?

The beefed-up Chrysler saloon - fitted with a Hellcat-sourced V8 - has been listed for auction in the US. Tempted?

The 300bhp, V6 powered Chrysler 300S offers more than enough grunt to get most drivers into plenty of trouble. For anyone wanting more, there’s always the option of the 6.4-litre HEMI-powered version, although one owner decided their 300S needed a little more shove than that. In 2017 this Chrysler 300S was picked up from the dealership and fitted with a 6.2-litre SRT Hellcat V8 engine, said to be sourced from a 2018 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat.

The car started its life as a well-specced Chrysler 300S. Finished in Ceramic Gray, it came with the S model appearance package, adding a meaner front bumper, SRT foglamps and a rear lip spoiler. The factory-fitted 3.6-litre V6 was soon replaced with the monstrous eight-cylinder SRT Hellcat unit, which sends 697bhp (707hp) to the rear wheels in standard form. Speaking of wheels, the rubber has also been upgraded to cope with the engine’s ludicrous power. The blacked-out 20-inch aluminium wheels are fitted with drag-ready 275/35 Nitto NT555G2 tyres at the front and 305/35 Nitto NT555R11s at the rear, though they won’t last long if you plan on pushing this car to its limits.

This 300S has also been tricked out with an aftermarket cowl induction hood to give the massive power unit more room, along with a more aggressive font-grille and blacked-out windows to finish off the car’s aggressive aesthetic. Other upgrades include a limited-slip differential (it’ll certainly need that now), a Beats Audio sound system with a subwoofer in the boot, and an 8.4-inch UConnect touchscreen system featuring SRT Performance Pages.

Uprated Brembo brakes will help when bringing this beast to a standstill, while adjustable coilovers should help sharpen up the handling. A well-rounded balance of upgrades and modifications make this 300S the ultimate sleeper-sedan, so long as the observer hasn’t spotted the new bonnet bulge. Under the hood, the engine had been bolstered with a host of upgrades including a Litens High-Performance 2.85″ HellRaiser supercharger pulley, Fuel Injector Clinic 775cc injectors and Fore Innovations twin 285 fuel pumps. The car was dyno tuned for 93 octane in June 2021 at Hemituner Performance in New York to extract every ounce of power from the SRT unit. A Magnaflow cat-back exhaust system has been connected to an aftermarket X-pipe to ensure you are undoubtedly the loudest and, likely, most hated driver in the neighbourhood.