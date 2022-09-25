Dodge Challenger Black Ghost Unveiled As ‘Last Call’ Homage To A Detroit Hero

Youtube/HagertyDriversFoundation

Dodge has revealed the sixth of its seven ‘Last Call’ special edition Challengers marking the outgoing model’s retirement. This time, it’s called the Dodge Challenger ‘Black Ghost’, and it pays homage to the 1970 Dodge Challenger owned by Godfrey Qualls. During the 1970s, the car regularly appeared on Detroit’s Woodward Avenue – a stretch of road famous for its rich car culture.

The 1970 Dodge Challenger became somewhat of a legend, when it would unleash its 426 HEMI on the famed street, and mysteriously disappear into the night only to reappear months later. This earned it the nickname ‘Black Ghost’, and in 2020 the car even made it into the National Historic Vehicle Register. The Qualls family still owns the car to this day; check out the video above for its full history.