Dodge Challenger Black Ghost Unveiled As ‘Last Call’ Homage To A Detroit Hero
Dodge has unveiled the Challenger ‘Black Ghost’ as part of its ‘Last Call’ final run of Challenger models
Dodge has revealed the sixth of its seven ‘Last Call’ special edition Challengers marking the outgoing model’s retirement. This time, it’s called the Dodge Challenger ‘Black Ghost’, and it pays homage to the 1970 Dodge Challenger owned by Godfrey Qualls. During the 1970s, the car regularly appeared on Detroit’s Woodward Avenue – a stretch of road famous for its rich car culture.
The 1970 Dodge Challenger became somewhat of a legend, when it would unleash its 426 HEMI on the famed street, and mysteriously disappear into the night only to reappear months later. This earned it the nickname ‘Black Ghost’, and in 2020 the car even made it into the National Historic Vehicle Register. The Qualls family still owns the car to this day; check out the video above for its full history.
Dodge’s upcoming 2023 Challenger Black Ghost pays homage to the legendary car with a black and chrome paint scheme and ‘Gator Skin’ roof vinyl graphic matching that of the original. There’s also the iconic white graphics on the rear quarter panels and boot lid, black Mopar bonnet pins and a classic Dodge logo on the front.
The interior will be finished with Alcantara and Laguna leather seats, an Alcantara steering wheel, suede headliner, and exclusive ‘Black Ghost’ badging.
The car will be based on the Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody, but power is boosted by 10bhp for a total output of 807bhp.
It’s the penultimate edition of the special ‘Last Call’ Dodge Challengers, with the final, seventh special to be unveiled and displayed at the 2022 Las Vegas SEMA Show from 1 to 4 November. The petrol-powered Dodge Challenger and Charger models will bow out in 2024 to make way for Dodge’s fully electric plans, so the special edition models are a final, and flamboyant celebration of two of America’s favourite muscle cars and their history.
