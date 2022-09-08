The Dodge Challenger And Charger ‘Swinger’ Editions Are Dodge’s Idea Of ‘Going Green’

The heritage-inspired Swinger editions are part of the ‘Last Call’ for the Charger and Challenger

It’s safe to say that Dodge’s Electric Charger SRT Concept was met with a mixed reception, but fans of the V8-powered American machines will likely be more the new ‘Scat Pack Swinger’ pack for the 2023 Dodge Challenger and Charger. The special edition green and gold colourways are being released as the latest instalment of the ‘Last Call’ series for the 2023 Challenger and Charger, both of which are set to be killed off in December 2023. The nostalgic colour scheme has been inspired by classic Dodge models bearing the (somewhat eyebrow-raising) Swinger name, and now a few lucky buyers will have the opportunity.

Swinger edition models feature wider body styling, and an F8 Green, Sublime Green, or White Knuckle paint finish with green rear stripes. The special edition Dodges also get Swinger logos on the rear fenders, while the car’s badges and wheels are painted in a light gold that Dodge calls. “Gold School” (very punny, Dodge). The Challenger also gets a unique Shaker-style hood scoop painted in the same gold colour. There are no changes to the car’s performance or powertrain with the Swinger pack, so you’ll still find a 6.4-litre naturally-aspirated V8 under the hood, capable of delivering 478bhp to the rear wheels.