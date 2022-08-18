Dodge’s Electric Charger SRT Concept Has Fake V8 Noise & Exhausts

Dodge fanatics have every right to be sceptical over how the brand plans to electrify its car lineup. After all, the American firm and its menacing SRT machines are all about big, fuel-thirsty engines and loud noises. That’s why Dodge has given its electric Charger Daytona SRT Concept a set of fake exhausts and one of the loudest artificial V8 noises we’ve ever heard.

The Daytona SRT Concept previews the brand’s upcoming production electric muscle car arriving in 2024. While it may look like a Dodge, we’re unsure how we feel about those fake exhausts and that imitation V8 growl. Does it make Dodge look insecure? Watch it in action below (from around 10:24 on the video).