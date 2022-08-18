or register
Harry Waring profile picture Harry Waring 6 hours ago
News

Dodge’s Electric Charger SRT Concept Has Fake V8 Noise & Exhausts

This is Dodge’s idea of an electric muscle car to replace the Charger and Challenger. It’s trying hard not to be an EV with that artificial V8 soundtrack…

Remind me later
Dodge - Dodge’s Electric Charger SRT Concept Has Fake V8 Noise & Exhausts - News

Dodge fanatics have every right to be sceptical over how the brand plans to electrify its car lineup. After all, the American firm and its menacing SRT machines are all about big, fuel-thirsty engines and loud noises. That’s why Dodge has given its electric Charger Daytona SRT Concept a set of fake exhausts and one of the loudest artificial V8 noises we’ve ever heard.

The Daytona SRT Concept previews the brand’s upcoming production electric muscle car arriving in 2024. While it may look like a Dodge, we’re unsure how we feel about those fake exhausts and that imitation V8 growl. Does it make Dodge look insecure? Watch it in action below (from around 10:24 on the video).

The car features some interestingly named components that make it stand out from the rest of the EV crowd, such as the “eRupt” simulated multispeed transmission and a “Fratzonic” chambered ‘exhaust’ which emits a 125 dB “Dark Matter” noise (yes, we’re serious). According to Dodge, the battery-powered machine is supposedly as loud as a Hellcat with its supercharged Hemi V8.

See also: You Have Just Two More Years To Buy A Dodge Hellcat

The unusual names continue with the 800V “Banshee” propulsion system, which delivers power to the car’s 21-inch wheels. We’re yet to hear about official performance figures, but stopping power will be provided by six-piston brake callipers. The ‘Fratzog’ logo sits on the car’s front and rear ends, previously used on vehicles produced by Dodge between 1962 and 1976, now representing the brand’s electrified future.

Dodge - Dodge’s Electric Charger SRT Concept Has Fake V8 Noise & Exhausts - News

Dodge promised that its first electric muscle car would “drive like a Dodge, look like a Dodge and sound like a Dodge”, but what do you think? Does the Charger Daytona SRT Concept lessen the blow of the Challenger’s retirement announcement?

Next up, check out: One Last Hurrah: 2023 Dodge Challenger And Charger Special Models Are The Cars’ Swansongs

More Dodge posts

0 comments

Recommended News One-Off Ferrari SP48 Unica: Dream F8 Tributo For Special Projects Customer Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News Secret $142m Auction Of Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR: The Most Expensive Car Ever Sold? News Honda Civic Type R Prototype Laps Suzuka Faster Than Hardcore Type R Limited Edition News Watch As A Drawbridge Is Accidentally Raised With A Car Still On It News 2022 Car Industry April Fool's Pranks: The Good And The Bad News Roads? The Lego Back To The Future DeLorean Doesn’t Need Roads News Controversial Digital Number Plates On The Way With GPS Tech News Kachow! Real-Life Porsche 911 Sally Special Unveiled, Will Be Auctioned For Charity News Brand New Tesla Model S Totalled After Ludicrous Jump

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or