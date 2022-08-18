Dodge’s Electric Charger SRT Concept Has Fake V8 Noise & Exhausts
This is Dodge’s idea of an electric muscle car to replace the Charger and Challenger. It’s trying hard not to be an EV with that artificial V8 soundtrack…
Dodge fanatics have every right to be sceptical over how the brand plans to electrify its car lineup. After all, the American firm and its menacing SRT machines are all about big, fuel-thirsty engines and loud noises. That’s why Dodge has given its electric Charger Daytona SRT Concept a set of fake exhausts and one of the loudest artificial V8 noises we’ve ever heard.
The Daytona SRT Concept previews the brand’s upcoming production electric muscle car arriving in 2024. While it may look like a Dodge, we’re unsure how we feel about those fake exhausts and that imitation V8 growl. Does it make Dodge look insecure? Watch it in action below (from around 10:24 on the video).
The car features some interestingly named components that make it stand out from the rest of the EV crowd, such as the “eRupt” simulated multispeed transmission and a “Fratzonic” chambered ‘exhaust’ which emits a 125 dB “Dark Matter” noise (yes, we’re serious). According to Dodge, the battery-powered machine is supposedly as loud as a Hellcat with its supercharged Hemi V8.
The unusual names continue with the 800V “Banshee” propulsion system, which delivers power to the car’s 21-inch wheels. We’re yet to hear about official performance figures, but stopping power will be provided by six-piston brake callipers. The ‘Fratzog’ logo sits on the car’s front and rear ends, previously used on vehicles produced by Dodge between 1962 and 1976, now representing the brand’s electrified future.
Dodge promised that its first electric muscle car would “drive like a Dodge, look like a Dodge and sound like a Dodge”, but what do you think? Does the Charger Daytona SRT Concept lessen the blow of the Challenger’s retirement announcement?
