Cool Down In This Extreme Heat With A Porsche-Flavoured Ice Cream

Has merchandising gone mad? In celebration of America’s National Ice Cream Day (yes, really!) on 17 July, Porsche released a series of ice creams inspired by some of their most iconic models and paint colours.

When the news broke, we were hoping for flavours like ‘Burning Rubber’ or ‘Cayenne Pepper’ and that Porsche would let customers put the ice cream into the top of the cone, instead of insisting it should be at the wrong end. As it turns out, the real ice creams are inspired by some of Porsche’s iconic colours and come on a stick.

Porsche offers more than 160 colours through its ‘Paint to Sample’ program, and the ice cream flavours are a PR exercise to promote this. It’s partly because many of Porsche’s paint names sound edible right off the bat, anyway.