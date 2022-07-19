Cool Down In This Extreme Heat With A Porsche-Flavoured Ice Cream
Porsche celebrated National Ice Cream Day on Sunday 17 July with car-inspired ice cream flavours
Has merchandising gone mad? In celebration of America’s National Ice Cream Day (yes, really!) on 17 July, Porsche released a series of ice creams inspired by some of their most iconic models and paint colours.
When the news broke, we were hoping for flavours like ‘Burning Rubber’ or ‘Cayenne Pepper’ and that Porsche would let customers put the ice cream into the top of the cone, instead of insisting it should be at the wrong end. As it turns out, the real ice creams are inspired by some of Porsche’s iconic colours and come on a stick.
Porsche offers more than 160 colours through its ‘Paint to Sample’ program, and the ice cream flavours are a PR exercise to promote this. It’s partly because many of Porsche’s paint names sound edible right off the bat, anyway.
The ice creams were available in Mint Green, Strawberry Red, Macadamia Metallic, Frozen Berry Metallic or Lime Gold Metallic. Interestingly, the ‘metallic’ flavours do come with a metallic-look finish – fit for human consumption, of course.
All the ice creams were made in collaboration with a Chicago-based small-batch creamery called Pretty Cool Ice Cream. The Porsche pops were available on National Ice Cream Day at Pretty Cool Ice Cream’s Chicago store and will be available again at select Porsche events in the US later this year.
While we’ve not tried any of the flavours (they’d probably melt by the time they made it over from the US) we like the sound of the Lime Gold Metallic. It’s a key lime pie flavoured ice cream covered in a lime gold coloured caramel shell reminiscent of the Porsche 718 Boxster that features on its packaging.
Our top pick for the packaging has to be the one featuring the retro Porsche 911 964 finished in Mint Green. We wish we could get some of these Porsche-flavoured ice creams here while the weather’s scorching, but which flavour would you pick?
