Ben Custard an hour ago
Confirmed: A BMW M3 Touring Is Coming At Last

BMW is putting the long-awaited M3 Touring into production, and it should be launched in two years’ time

It was only this morning we told you an M3 Touring might happen, and now BMW has officially confirmed it. What’s more, the car is coming a whole two years sooner than we anticipated, as the development process is underway. Time to start saving the pennies.

Before it’s launched, there’ll be an inevitable stream of spy shots, with slightly less camouflage each time, then a whole load of teasers showing different components that make up the first-ever production M3 Touring.

It’s never been clear why BMW hasn’t previously put an M3 Touring into showrooms - it created (admittedly only two) M5 Touring models, and the company did toy with the idea of creating an E46 M3 Touring. A driveable car was produced, but the project was shelved.

Since then, aftermarket conversions, a 503bhp M340i and Alpina’s glorious B3 have filled the void, but now BMW will finally produce its own M3 Touring.

It’s been confirmed that the M3 wagon have a 3.0-litre twin-turbo six-cylinder unit (it’d be weird if it came with a different engine to the M3 saloon), which means power outputs of 473bhp and 503bhp are all but guaranteed.

Four exhausts will be present and correct out the back, while BMW has also stated the car will have “conspicuously large front air intakes”. Seems like the oversized 4 Series grilles are going to be grafted onto what promises to be an otherwise great-looking estate. But maybe the grilles won’t stand out quite so much on an estate version; we’ll have to wait and see.

The new M3 Touring will cost around £75,000, and go head-to-head with the Audi RS4 Avant and Mercedes-AMG C63 estate.

Great news, or one to pass on? Leave a comment below.

