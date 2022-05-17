California Is Legalising Stick-On License Plates, And Yes, We’re Jealous

We love cars with wide, air-hungry front grilles, from the new Nissan Z and the upcoming GR Corolla to the GR86 and, well, maybe not the latest BMW M3. Nevertheless, installing a front-mounted licence plate can ruin a perfectly styled front end and involve the traumatic procedure of drilling into your vehicle’s bumper to fit a plate mount. However, the State of California is leading the charge to rectify this problem by introducing a number plate sticker that requires no drilling to a vehicle’s bodywork.

Recognising that license plate mounts can cause damage to a car’s front end, the State of California first passed a bill to develop alternatives to screw-on number plates back in 2014. The latest result of the programme is the sticker we see pictured, which is an official, government-mandated product from LicensePlateWrap.com - the only company currently involved in the trial programme.