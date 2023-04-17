BMW 7 Series Gets Its Own All-Electric Performance Model: BMW i7 M70 xDrive

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

BMW has announced its most powerful all-electric model, the i7 M70 xDrive. Harnessing the potential of instant torque and acceleration, the M70 will be the fastest electric model in BMW’s line-up, offering 0-62mph in 3.7 seconds and an electronically limited top speed of 155mph. Sitting on an M-specific chassis, peak power of 660hp is paired with 811 lb-ft of torque with M Launch Control or the M Sport Boost activated. Drive and traction control are integrated into the engine control unit to convert the electric power to acceleration without losing traction. And sustained power delivery is designed to offer instant power at any speed, giving the characteristic M Sport driving experience.

Inside, the M Sport Boost mode is accompanied by ‘performance specific graphics’ on the dash and its soundtrack was created in collaboration with Hans Zimmer. Max Range mode also changes the driver display, limiting top speed to 56mph and showing the additional range created. This is designed for scenarios when a charging station is out of order to extend battery life until the next available charging opportunity. Max Range can increase range by 15 to 25 percent and disables climate control and heated and ventilated seats. See also: Behold, The 542bhp BMW M3 CS And Its £116,000 Price Tag Official range figures estimate between 303 and 380 miles which will comfortably handle every day driving. It’s also equipped to fast charge at 195 kW, so if you can find a fast charger, 106 miles of range can be added in 10 minutes.