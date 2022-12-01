Bizarre Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Advert Sounds Like It Was Written By AI

Lamborghini has just released an ad for the Huracan Sterrato off-road supercar, and let’s just say it’s a little bit weird. With the amount of advertising regulations for cars meaning they can’t be seen speeding, promoting dangerous driving or making unsupported claims for their products, manufacturers have a fine line to tread and that can result in some highly weird car ads – some proving to be more successful than others.

This time, though, Lamborghini’s advert is weird for all the wrong reasons – give it a watch and see for yourself. It starts with sweeping shots of a trendy-looking man and woman walking through the kind of location you’d expect at the climax of a Bond film or something, interlaced with closeups of the Sterrato. Then the man opens his mouth and it all goes extra crazy.

“This one’s for you… concrete yearner” he says, with a weird voice that sounds like it belongs to the announcer on a Tekken fighting game, or some sort of unconvincing humanoid replicant.