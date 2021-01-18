Behold: The TOM'S Toyota GR Yaris Bodykit

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

The last time we reported on some TOM’S activity, it involved fettled versions of the GR Supra and the Century luxury car revealed for the 2020 Tokyo Auto Salon. The event isn’t happening this year due of Covid-19, but that hasn’t stopped the motorsport and tuning firm showing off this GR Yaris, which would have been on its 2021 Auto Salon stand.

The car was revealed at the weekend via a ‘TOM’S Salon’ live stream with Toyota factory WRC driver Takamoto Katsuta presenting the tweaks. The car retains the standard bumpers, but with the front sprouting a new splitter and canards, while the rear gains what looks like massive brake ducts plus a prominent diffuser.